Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda has strongly dismissed as "fake news" a report by Zodiak Online that his campaign rally in Kasungu West was disrupted by violence. The Minister, who is seeking re-election on the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket, said he remains fully focused on serving Malawians and securing victory for President Lazarus Chakwera in next month's election.

Zodiak Online had reported that unidentified individuals threw stones at the crowd during Chithyola's meeting at Nkhota Ground in Kasungu South Constituency yesterday, abruptly ending the rally, forcing police to whisk the Minister and fellow dignitaries, including Ministers Deus Gumba and Ken Msonda, to safety. The report went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

But MCP officials and eyewitnesses described the account as entirely false. "It is not just a lie but a blue lie," said one senior campaign official. "What actually happened was the complete opposite. Thousands of people turned up in a red sea of MCP support, cheering peacefully for their only true son of Kasungu South. The videos and pictures speak for themselves. There was no violence, no panic--only love, unity and strength."

Supporters say the fake news is part of a broader campaign to discredit Chithyola, who has become one of the most prominent figures in President Chakwera's administration. Appointed as Minister of Finance, he is seen as both a trusted ally of the President and a close associate of running mate Vitumbiko Mumba. His high profile has reportedly made him a target of envy and political attacks.

Local analysts suggest that attempts to damage Chithyola's reputation are being driven by a little-known challenger in Kasungu South who managed fewer than 113 votes in the last primary election, compared with Chithyola's commanding tally of 2,216. They add that disgruntled party insiders and opposition activists appear to be fuelling these smear campaigns in an attempt to weaken his standing.

According to supporters, however, such efforts will not succeed. "Honourable Chithyola represents integrity, vision and the trust of the people," said one local leader. "He is feared not because of corruption or manipulation, but because he stands tall where others stoop low. They can throw stones, but he turns them into stepping-stones. His rise may be slowed, but it will never be stopped."

In a brief phone interview, Chithyola himself refused to be drawn into the controversy. "The Zodiak Online story was fake," he said. "I will not be distracted by propaganda. My focus is on working with MCP to deliver for Malawians and to make sure President Chakwera wins again on September 16."

For many in Kasungu South, the episode has only reinforced the Finance Minister's stature as both a national figure and a local champion. With strong backing from his constituency and the trust of the President, Chithyola is widely expected to retain his parliamentary seat comfortably, cementing his role as a heavyweight within the MCP and a key player in Chakwera's re-election campaign.