Uganda: NUP Picks Bobi Wine's Nomination Forms for Presidential Bid

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has officially picked presidential nomination forms for its leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, ahead of the 2026 General Elections.

A delegation led by Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi and Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya collected the forms from the Electoral Commission (EC) offices in Kampala on Monday.

The officials confirmed that Kyagulanyi would once again represent the party in the presidential race against incumbent President Museveni.

While receiving the forms, NUP unveiled its new campaign slogan, "New Uganda Now," which Rubongoya said would guide the party's message during the electoral cycle.

"We are going to be preaching this message across the country. Robert Kyagulanyi is the man we trust to usher Ugandans into a new chapter," he said.

The leaders urged supporters to rally behind what they called a "protest vote" strategy, citing irregularities in the 2021 polls.

"The last time you joined us massively, they rigged, but we are coming with new energy to continue this struggle and push it forward," Rubongoya told journalists.

He also referenced challenges faced in the previous election cycle, including a raid on NUP headquarters, where the party claimed security forces confiscated nomination forms and funds.

"We hope they are not planning to do the same thing now, but nothing is going to stop us, nothing will derail us," he added.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission confirmed that the number of Ugandans seeking to contest in the 2026 presidential election has risen to 175.

EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi said eight aspirants are sponsored by political parties, including NUP, DP, UPC, NRM, FDC, NEED, and the Common Man's Party.

All presidential hopefuls are required to collect at least 9,800 signatures from 98 districts and submit their nomination forms by September 10.