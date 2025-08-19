Rwanda: Three Water Treatment Plants Stop Operations Due to Floods

The Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC) temporarily shut down three water treatment plants in Rubavu, Nyagatare, and Gicumbi districts following heavy rainfall.

Robert Bimenyimana, WASAC spokesperson told The New Times that the plants were closed due to "elevated turbidity levels caused by heavy rainfall."

Gihira Water Treatment Plant in Rubavu, located at Sebeya River, which has a daily capacity of 23,000 m³, has since resumed operations hours after while the two other facilities remain closed: Gihengeri Water Treatment Plant in Gicumbi with a daily capacity of 3,500 m³ and Cyondo Water Treatment Plant in Nyagatare District, with daily production of 4,000 m³.

"Monitoring is ongoing at both sites to determine when turbidity levels fall to safe limits for treatment to restart," explained Bimenyimana, revealing that "for now, the water supply network remains stable, as the affected plants are relying on their reservoirs to continue providing water to customers."

"This temporary measure will continue until the reserves are depleted, although we remain hopeful that operations will resume before that point."

While WASAC is managing the water crisis, separate flooding-related incidents have also occurred, as power outages were reported in many parts of the district last night as stated by Rubavu District Mayor Prosper Mulindwa.

Figures by WASAC indicate that, as of June 2025, there are a total of 34 water treatment plants across the country with a combined designed capacity of 342,176 m³ per day.

Out of the 34, WASAC operates 30 plants, while the remaining four are managed by private operators. These include the Kanzenze plant in Bugesera District, Yungwe-Bikore and Mizingo plants in Nyabihu District, and the Mahama Water Treatment Plant in Kirehe District.

"One of the major challenges facing these facilities is the impact of heavy rainfall, which leads to high turbidity and disrupts treatment operations," added the WASAC spokesperson.

Residents in some parts of Rubavu town have reported a lack of water for nearly seven days. "We do not have water, we do not know what is happening," said one resident in Byahi Cell of Rubavu Sector.