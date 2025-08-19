South Africa: Maponya Mall Assures All Public Transport Allowed - South African News Briefs - August 19, 2025

Maponya Mall Addresses Tensions After Deadly Attack on E-Hailing Driver

Maponya Mall management in Soweto has assured public transport providers that all services are allowed to operate at the centre, reports EWN. This comes after 27-year-old e-hailing driver, Mthokozisi Mvelase, was shot and killed outside the shopping centre before his and another car was torched last week. Some community members have accused taxi operators of being behind the attack. Maponya Mall's representative, Joe Morobe, said that they are engaging stakeholders and that all transport services are permitted, provided they comply with regulations.

Mogalakwena Municipality Denies Corruption Claims

Morris Maluleka, the municipal manager of Mogalakwena Local Municipality in Limpopo, has distanced himself from fake social media posts linking him to alleged corruption with Premier Phophi Ramathuba and MEC Basikopo Makamu, reports SABC News. The posts, shared under Maluleka's name, claimed he made multimillion-rand payments to companies connected to the two leaders. Mogalakwena Mayor Ngoako Tauetsoala has condemned the posts, calling them faceless cyberbullying, unfounded and fake. Tauetsoala says Maluleka does not have a Facebook account. He said the matter has been escalated to law enforcement agencies for investigation.

State Seeks Life Sentences for Men Convicted of Wynberg Court Murder

The State has called for life sentences for three men convicted of killing Christine Gumira outside the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in 2023, reports EWN. Mandisi Mofu was found guilty of Gumira's murder, the attempted murder of Thandi Viljoen, who was caught in the crossfire, and the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. His co-accused, Lukhanyo Mene and Vuminkosi Vumani, were convicted of assisting him by pointing out Gumira. The trio asked the Western Cape High Court for lighter sentences. However, the prosecution has asked for life sentences to be imposed on all three men for their involvement in the murder of Gumira.

More South African news