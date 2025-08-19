Namibia Launches First Essential Clinical Supplies List

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has launched the first-ever Namibia Essential Clinical Supplies List (Necslist), a tool designed to ensure health facilities across the country are equipped with vital supplies.

Health executive director Penda Ithindi says the launch is a major step towards strengthening the health system.

"This is more than just the unveiling of a document, it is the presentation of a strategic and reference tool that will shape how our health facilities are equipped, and ultimately, how the health-seeking public will experience care," he says.

The Necslist was developed through a year-long process beginning in 2023, involving regional representatives from all 14 regions, clinicians, nurses, biomedical engineers, procurement experts, and policymakers.

Ithindi says the final product is a national reference document that defines the minimum supplies needed at every level of care.

The list covers essential non-pharmaceutical items such as needles, syringes, wound-care materials, surgical kits, diagnostic consumables, and infection-prevention supplies.

It is expected to guide procurement, stock management, and quality assurance while improving efficiency in the supply chain.

"The Necslist ensures that our limited resources are channeled where they will have the greatest impact. It supports standardisation across facilities, helps focus procurement on essential items, and reduces stock-outs and wastage," Ithindi says.

Aligned with the National Medicines Policy, the ministry's strategic plan, the Universal Health Coverage Policy, and the Sustainable Development Goals, the Necslist will also eliminate inconsistencies in supply orders across regions and facilities.

Ithindi states that the document will be reviewed regularly to keep pace with changing health needs and thanked the technical working group, regional health directorates, the United States Agency for International Development's Global Health Supply Chain Programme, and the World Health Organisation for their support.

Ithindi urges health workers to use the Necslist as a daily reference to ensure that every Namibian, regardless of location, can rely on their nearest facility to provide timely and quality healthcare.