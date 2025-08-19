Namibia: Katima Mayor Claims Sankwasa Council Sacking Fuelled By Tribalism

Katima Mulilo mayor John Ntemwa says the dismissal of the town's council by urban and rural development minister James Sankwasa was driven by a tribal agenda.

Ntemwa's sentiments follow a government gazette notice dated 15 August, that states Sankwasa used powers vested in him under section 92 (2) of the Local Authorities Act of 1992 to dismiss the Katima Mulilo Town Council.

The notice further states that the recall of the seven councillors is effective from its date of publication.

It pertains to Ntemwa (Swapo), deputy mayor Lascan Sikosi (Popular Democratic Movement), management committee chairperson Namangolwa Mapenzi (Swapo), management committee members Lister Shamalaza (Swapo) and Christina Simanga (Swapo), as well as ordinary members, Simasiku Mukendwa (National Democratic Party (NDP)) and Charles Musiyalike (Independent Patriots for Change (IPC)).

Sankwasa had given the council an ultimatum in July to rectify alleged governance and management irregularities at the local authority or they would face consequences.

Ntemwa on Monday said Sankwasa's decision to recall them is not only reckless but also an abuse of power to settle personal scores.

"Sankwasa appears to be pursuing his tribal agenda as I mentioned in the press conference I held a few weeks ago. There is no case here; it's just an error that does not warrant a recall. However, since he said he will remove the Masubias at the council, this is what he is pursuing. He is not here just to remove us; he is here to destroy Swapo in Katima Urban and further reduce Swapo's local authority seats," he said.

He added that Sankwasa fired the council without following due processes, as his actions lack principles of administrative justice.

"He cannot be both the initiator of the process and the committee to which the findings are presented. He writes to the council, and we respond to him, also seeking clarity on some issues. Instead of seeking clarification, he continues to ask us further questions. Sending a letter to the council to seek clarity is not an investigation," he said.

Sankwasa, when approached for comment by The Namibian on Monday regarding the government gazette's authenticity, said: "I have no comment."

NDP president Martin Lukato says he 100% supports Sankwasa's decision, however, it must exclude NDP councillor Mukendwa.

"I commend Sankwasa for firing the corrupt corrupt councillors. However, he must reverse his decision in respect to the NDP councillor Mukendwa. He was not part of those corrupt activities which led him to fire the council," Lukato says.

IPC regional coordinator Elvis Lizazi says IPC councillor Musiyalike was not part of any decisions taken by the Swapo-ruled council; hence, he must not suffer the consequences.

He adds that Swapo failed to deal with their in-house matters and are now involving political parties that never benefitted from the land-for-car bartering and defying the directives.

"Swapo should have dealt with their four councillors as a party. Swapo promotes corruption because they use government institutions to deal with their unruly leaders so that they run away from taking sole responsibility," he says.