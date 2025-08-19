Uganda: UNEB Orders Display of Candidates' Registers Until October 10

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has directed all examination centres across the country to display the 2025 candidates' registers for public viewing until October 10.

In a statement, Uneb Executive Director Dan Odongo said the display, which began on August 10, is a mandatory exercise under the Uneb Act (Cap 259 S.4(2)), aimed at ensuring all learners are duly registered ahead of this year's national examinations.

According to Odongo, the registers must be displayed at schools or examination centres where candidates are registered, as well as at district headquarters, to give parents, teachers, and candidates an opportunity to verify registration details.

"This exercise is important to avoid unfortunate scenarios where students are discovered unregistered at the start of the examination period," Odongo emphasized.

The board urged parents of learners in schools without Uneb centre status to confirm that their children have been duly registered.

Where a student with proof of payment is missing from the register, Uneb advised parents to immediately contact the school or report directly to Uneb for remedial action.

To ease verification, Uneb has also introduced an SMS service. Parents or candidates can send Reg followed by the full index number to 6600 to confirm registration status.

Critical details to check

Heads of centres, parents, and candidates have been advised to carefully verify the accuracy of biodata in the registers. Details requiring scrutiny include:

Index or personal number

Correct spelling and order of names

Date of birth (day, month, year)

Gender

Subjects and papers registered for (UCE and UACE candidates)

Correct high-resolution photograph attached to the rightful candidate's name

Odongo further noted that heads of centres must ensure compliance with the Personal Data Privacy and Protection Act, only displaying relevant biodata for verification.

Where errors are identified in a candidate's biodata or photograph, Uneb instructed centres to formally communicate corrections within the stipulated period.

For Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) candidates, schools are required to fill amendment forms via the Uneb portal.

At UCE and UACE levels, schools must submit a formal amendment request letter accompanied by the candidate's national ID or birth certificate.