Somalia: SNA Launches New Offensive to Retake Towns From Al-Shabaab in Middle Shabelle

19 August 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) announced a new military offensive aimed at retaking several towns and villages in the Middle Shabelle region that were recently captured by Al-Shabaab militants.

A high-level delegation from the federal government, led by Minister of Defence and Mogadishu mayor Hassan Mohamed (Muungaab), is currently in the region to coordinate joint forces preparing for the operation.

The government said preparations are in their final stages to deploy joint security forces to liberate key areas, including Aadan Yabaal, Daaru-Nicma, Alkowzar, Masjid Cali Fuduud, Cadaanlaxey, Cadcadeey, Ceel Baraf, Ceel Cali, Tawakal, and other strategic locations that fell to the militant group in recent months.

"This marks the beginning of a new phase in our national offensive against terrorism," a defence official told state media, emphasizing the importance of reclaiming the region from insurgent control.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, has intensified its presence in Middle Shabelle in recent months following tactical withdrawals by government forces during earlier operations.

The FGS said the latest offensive is part of the second phase of a broader national strategy to defeat Al-Shabaab and restore state authority across Somalia.

Somali security forces, backed by local militias and international partners, have stepped up operations since 2022, reclaiming parts of central and southern Somalia.

However, the group still controls significant rural areas and continues to carry out deadly attacks across the country.

