Somalia: Over 100 Al-Shabaab Fighters Killed in Danab-Led Operation in Awdheegle

Mogadishu — Somalia's elite Danab commandos, backed by international partners, killed more than 100 al-Shabaab militants in a planned military operation in the Awdheegle area of the Lower Shabelle region, officials said Tuesday.

The raid targeted al-Shabaab hideouts, resulting in the deaths of several senior commanders, according to a statement from the Somali National Army (SNA).

A statement by the defense ministry said the special forces also destroyed a network of tunnels and fortified bunkers used by the armed group.

"This operation was carefully planned and successfully executed," said the statement, which added that no casualties were reported among the Somali or partner forces involved.

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked group, has intensified attacks across Somalia in recent months, despite ongoing counterterrorism efforts by Somali forces and international allies, including the United States and African Union forces.

The government has vowed to sustain military pressure on the group as part of its broader effort to restore stability and reclaim territory in southern and central Somalia.