Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets Visiting President of Libyan Presidential Council

Tunis, August 19 — President Kais Saied saw in, on Monday at Tunis-Carthage International Airport, Mohamed Younis al-Menfi, President of the Libyan Presidential Council, who paid a working visit to Tunisia.

The two presidents saluted the flags to the sound of both national anthems and reviewed an honorary guard of the three armed forces.

At Carthage Palace, the Head of State held talks with the Libyan Presidential Council President, during which both sides stressed the depth of historical relations between the Tunisian and Libyan peoples, as well as their shared commitment to further strengthening and developing them in all fields, in the interest of the two nations and to reinforce security, development, and stability.

They also underscored the need to move swiftly to overcome all types of difficulties and meet their peoples' aspirations for greater cooperation and integration.

According to a statement from the Presidency, President Kais Saied affirmed the interconnection of the two peoples' interests, emphasising that Tunisia's security and stability are inseparable from Libya's, and vice versa.

He stressed that shared challenges must be faced together since the national security of both countries is one.

The President of the Republic also reaffirmed Tunisia's firm and principled stance in support of the Libyan people's free choices.

He underlined that Libya's situation is not an international issue but a purely domestic one, and the solution can only be inter-Libyan, without any external interference.

The Libyan people are sovereign and solely capable of crafting the solutions they deem appropriate, they lack neither competence nor will, he pointed out.

The meeting also addressed the situation in occupied Palestine and the ongoing genocide perpetrated by the Zionist occupation forces.

In addition to the tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded, these forces deliberately destroy all means of life, including by starving the population and depriving them of food, water, and medicine. The Palestinian people are starving and dying before the eyes of the world.

The Head of State reiterated Tunisia's unwavering position in support of the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent, fully sovereign state over the entirety of Palestine, with Al-Quds as its capital.

He stressed that this right is inalienable and will not lapse with time. The Palestinian people, through their heroic resistance, will thwart all attempts at breaking their will or imposing displacement schemes.

The President of the Republic added that international legitimacy is eroding day by day and will be replaced by a new humanitarian legitimacy, as peoples across the world rise against the crimes of the occupying Zionist entity.