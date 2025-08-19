East Africa: History in East Africa As All TotalEnergies CHAN Co-Hosts Reach Quarter-Finals

For the first time in a CAF competition, three co-hosts -- Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda -- have all advanced to the quarter-finals, sending a powerful message of unity and ambition across East Africa.

The co-hosts of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 - have each secured quarter-final berths, a collective achievement that has gripped East Africa and ignited passionate home support across the region.

Group A top spot: Kenya 🇰🇪 Group B top spot: Tanzania 🇹🇿 Group C top spot: Uganda 🇺🇬 Talk about home advantage. 😮💨Purchase your #TotalEnergiesCHAN2024 tickets here 👉 https://t.co/awXbLaBXwH pic.twitter.com/2vNAoSivvN-- CAF_Online (@CAF_Online) August 18, 2025

The historic feat has added weight to the tournament's "Pamoja" spirit - a Swahili word meaning "together" - with the three nations not only sharing hosting duties but also celebrating simultaneous on-field success.

This edition of CHAN is the first ever to be co-hosted by three countries--and now, all three have stamped their place in the last eight.

Previously, Uganda had never passed the group stage, Tanzania had stumbled twice, and Kenya were tournament debutants.

Yet, buoyed by vibrant home crowds, they have rewritten their collective legacy--pamoja, as the Swahili word goes, together.

Kenya top Group A in style

Tournament debutants Kenya entered CHAN 2024 with little expectation but stunned the continent by topping Group A. Their decisive moment came on Sunday at Kasarani Stadium, where Ryan Ogam's 75th-minute strike sealed a 1-0 win over Zambia.

That victory carried Benni McCarthy's men to 10 points, finishing ahead of 2020 champions Morocco.

The Harambee Stars' disciplined defensive displays and clinical finishing drew large home crowds, creating one of the tournament's most electric atmospheres.

Kenya will remain in Nairobi for their quarter-final clash with Madagascar on Friday evening - a tie tipped to be one of the most fiercely contested of the round.

Tanzania dominate Group B

Tanzania were equally impressive, cruising through Group B as leaders with 10 points.

The Taifa Stars won three of their four matches, only dropping points in their final outing against the Central African Republic, a match already deemed a dead rubber.

Their attacking flair and solid organisation have made them one of the most watchable sides of the competition.

Fans packed into the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium throughout the group stage, and high local excitement is expected on Friday night when Tanzania face Morocco in Dar es Salaam.

Uganda finally break the jinx

For Uganda, progression to the quarter-finals represents a long-awaited breakthrough. The Cranes had failed to escape the group stage in six previous CHAN appearances, but this time resilience carried them over the line.

In their decisive group clash against South Africa, Uganda fought to a dramatic 3-3 draw in Kampala. Jude Ssemugabi's gave them hope, before South Africa struck thrice to seize control.

With the match slipping away, Rogers Torach held his nerve to convert a stoppage-time penalty, sparking jubilant scenes at the Mandela National Stadium.

The point lifted Uganda to the top of Group C, ensuring their first-ever place in the knockout rounds.

They will return to Kampala on Saturday night for a quarter-final against the runners-up from Group D.

Historic hosting, historic crowds

This year's CHAN is already unique as the first CAF competition co-hosted by three nations. The decision to spread the tournament across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda has been rewarded by passionate local support helping drive the hosts to success.

With all three still in contention, the quarter-finals promise packed stadiums once again.

Each host will play at home, guaranteeing another round of festival-like atmospheres in Nairobi, Dar es Salaam and Kampala.

Quarter-Final Fixtures

Friday, 22 August 2025

17:00 - Kenya v Madagascar (Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi)

20:00 - Tanzania v Morocco (Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam)

Saturday, 23 August 2025