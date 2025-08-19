Zimbabwe: Mai Chisamba Urges Farmers to Embrace Indigenous Knowledge in Chimanimani

19 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Takudzwa Madondo

Talk-show host and entrepreneur Dr Rebecca Chisamba commonly known as Mai Chisamba has urged farmers in Chimanimani to draw on indigenous knowledge and organic methods to boost food security.

She was speaking at a workshop hosted by the Participatory Organic Research Extension and Training (PORET) organisation at Chakohwa High School held as part of the Chimanimani Good Food, Music and Seed Festival.

The event attracted villagers, school pupils and smallholder farmers who discussed sustainable farming practices and the challenges of climate change.

Dr Chisamba said the festival highlighted the link between agriculture and cultural identity.

"This event has made it clear to us as indigenous black people that we are taking further steps to enforce cultural values through different forms in farming and even in our food consumption. Thanks to PORET, farmers here are being supported," she said.

She encouraged farmers to move away from dependence on chemical fertilizers.

"We must be proud of who we are and utilise the resources available to us. Let us make our soil fertile by using organic methods rather than on fertilizers. Look at cities like Dubai - they have managed to utilise their land despite being a desert. We too can do more with what we have," she added.

PORET which works across 13 wards in Chimanimani and supports over 4,000 farmers, promotes agroecology as a way of tackling hunger and poverty in drought-prone regions.

Programme officer Blessing Chamumudondo praised Dr Chisamba's involvement saying the organisation would "continue providing learning support to farmers."

Dr Claide Majaju from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Settlement also applauded PORET's efforts.

"We thank PORET for encouraging the use of traditional seeds and all they are doing, and I urge farmers to prepare well for the coming season by adopting these sustainable practices," he said.

