Sudan's Third Voluntary National Report On Sustainable Development Goals Praised

The Undersecretary of Planning at the Ministry of Finance, Mohamed Bashar, has revealed that the Third National Voluntary Report on the Sustainable Development Goals, which Sudan presented at the recent High-Level Political Meeting in New York, received widespread acclaim during the report's session. Praise was paid to its preparation and production, as well as to Sudan's continued implementation of several Sustainable Development Goals despite the war and its devastating effects.

During his address to a workshop to present the outcomes of the Third National Voluntary Report and review the local report, organized by the Ministry on Monday at the headquarters of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development in Port Sudan, Bashar explained that the report aimed to draw international attention to the extent of the vandalization caused by the war on citizens and the nation, inform them of the priorities for reconstruction and development, and highlight the positive aspects of Sudan's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.

He explained that the local voluntary report prepared by the Red Sea State was the first of its kind.

He also revealed his participation in important meetings during his presentation of the report, including the meeting of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Regional Office, which discussed Sudan's participation in the recovery program and the provision of the required technical assistance as well as the meeting of the African Peers Council, which presented successful experiences in development planning and strategic planning. The Council pledged to provide technical support to Sudan.

For his part, Dr. Amin Salih Yassin, a sustainable development expert, explained that the report included all stakeholders and focused on presenting phased plans to enhance human and natural resources, institutional capacities, and implement the principles of transparency and fairness in resource allocation. It also included a return to the development path through three phases: recovery, reconstruction, and sustainable development. He noted that the national and local reports represent the foundation for any future development work.

In the same context, Intisar Ibrahim, Director of the Ministry's Sustainable Development Unit, explained, following her participation in the high-level meeting, that Sudan's report was consistent with similar voluntary reports, focusing on countries' positions in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations for this year. These five goals are: good health and well-being, gender equality, decent work and economic growth, life below water, and partnerships for achieving the goals. The report also focused on Sudan's current priorities, namely food security, health, education, water, and electricity.

At the conclusion of the workshop, recommendations urged accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals at the national (federal) and local (state) levels.