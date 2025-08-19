Sudan: Minerals Minister Meets Saudi Ambassador to Sudan, Discusses Ways to Enhance Joint Cooperation

Port Sudan, August 18, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Minerals Nour El-Daim Taha discussed Monday with the Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jaafar ways to enhance joint cooperation. He emphasized the strong relations between the two brotherly peoples, describing them as historic and fraternal.

During his meeting with the Saudi Ambassador at his office in Port Sudan on Monday, the Minister affirmed Sudan's interest in developing cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the field of mining, noting the country's vast and diverse mineral resources, as well as its qualified human cadres and geological and technical expertise that contribute to the optimal exploitation of these resources.

The Minister urged the Saudi to expand areas of cooperation with the country, particularly in the fields of mining technology, exchange of expertise, and capacity building, to achieve the joint interests of both countries.

For his part, the Saudi Ambassador affirmed his country's keenness to consolidate joint cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the mining sector.

The Saudi ambassador extended an invitation to the Minister of Minerals to participate in the International Mining Conference scheduled to be held in Riyadh, as its exhibition is a global event featuring a select group of major international companies operating in the mining sector.