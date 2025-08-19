Zimbabwe: Former Pirates Star 'Fire' Ndoro Loses Diabetes Battle At 40

Former Pirates striker Tendai 'Fire' Ndoro dies at 40 after a long battle with diabetes since 2021.

He scored 12 league goals in his best Pirates season and represented Zimbabwe at 2017 Afcon tournament.

Former Orlando Pirates and Zimbabwe striker Tendai Ndoro died at age 40 on Monday evening.

Ndoro, nicknamed 'Fire' for his goal-scoring ability, lost his battle with diabetes after struggling with the disease since 2021.

The illness forced him to retire from football in 2020 when it affected his vision.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former striker, Tendai Ndoro (2015-2017)," the club said.

"The club extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time."

Born in Bulawayo, Ndoro first made his mark with Chicken Inn in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

He moved to Mpumalanga Black Aces before joining Pirates in 2015, where he became a fan favourite.

Ndoro also had a brief spell at Saudi club Al-Faisaly, but Pirates remained his true home.

His best season came in 2016/17 when he scored 12 league goals. He finished just one goal behind top scorer Lebo Manyama of Cape Town City in the Absa Premiership.

The striker earned 14 caps for Zimbabwe and played at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Tributes poured in from across the football community after news of his death broke.

The South African Football Players Union said it was deeply saddened by Ndoro's passing.

"A true talent whose brilliance lit up the game. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and the football fraternity. Rest in power, Ndoro," the union said.