Morocco: Renew Capital Backs Morocco's Hypeo Ai to Scale Marketing Platform

Hypeo Ai, a Morocco-based startup using artificial intelligence to streamline influencer marketing, has secured an undisclosed investment from Renew Capital.

Founded in 2024 by Meriam Bessa, Oussama Sekkat, and Salah Eddine Mimouni, the platform connects brands and creators across Africa and the Middle East in under 15 minutes. Its tools cover creator matching, pricing insights, and real-time campaign tracking, reducing the reliance on manual processes and fragmented solutions.

"Our region has no shortage of talent. What's been missing is smart infrastructure," said Bessa, co-founder and CEO. "We're building tools that allow brands and creators to meet faster, match better, and work smarter with the power of AI."

Renew Capital said the startup addresses a clear gap in regional influencer marketing. "We see potential in their approach to simplifying the process for both brands and creators," said Nihal Grii, investment ecosystem development manager at Renew Capital.

The funding will support Hypeo Ai's efforts to scale operations and strengthen infrastructure for the influencer economy in Africa and the Middle East.

Key Takeaways

Hypeo Ai's funding highlights growing investor interest in the influencer economy across Africa and the Middle East. The region's social media user base has surged, with platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube driving content creation and digital advertising spend. According to Statista, digital ad spending in the Middle East and Africa is projected to surpass $15 billion by 2027, with influencer marketing representing a fast-growing share. The challenge has been infrastructure. Brands often face fragmented processes, including manually scouting talent, negotiating inconsistent rates, and tracking performance across multiple platforms. Startups like Hypeo Ai aim to fill this gap with AI-powered tools that bring speed and transparency. By also including AI-generated creators in its network, Hypeo Ai is positioning itself at the intersection of creator economy and generative AI. Renew Capital's investment underscores a bet that streamlined, tech-driven solutions can unlock efficiency and scale in a sector that is still in the early stages of formalization.