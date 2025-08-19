Zimbabwe: UK Ambassador Vowles to Headline Historic Zimbabwe Achievers Awards in Harare

BRITISH Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Peter Vowles, will be the special guest and keynote speaker at the highly anticipated Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) Diaspora Forum.

The two-day programme features the ZAA Diaspora Forum on 29 August at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and concludes with an awards gala on 30 August at Manna Resorts, Harare.

The awards ceremony will be the first instalment to be held in Zimbabwe, with several figures expected to be honoured at the glitz and glamour event.

In a bid to deepen the ties between Zimbabwe and Britain, Vowles will deliver a keynote address, which will touch on key aspects such as the role of the diaspora in driving inclusive and sustainable development opportunities for trade, investment, and entrepreneurship.

Vowles said the event will present a perfect platform to unlock opportunities between Zimbabwe and Britain.

"The UK is committed to strengthening our partnership with Zimbabwe through constructive dialogue, sustainable investment, and deepening our rich people-to-people links. Events like the ZAA Diaspora Forum are vital platforms for building trust, fostering innovation, and unlocking shared prosperity," said Vowels.

ZAA aims to honour the country's trailblazers who are leaving a mark in foreign lands, known as the diaspora.

The end-of-month event will mark the first time the awards have been held in Zimbabwe, with previous editions taking place in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Canada, and Australia.

Another layer of interest will be the launch of the book, The Zimbabwean Dream, written by ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza.

Mwanza said the presence of Vowles at the ZAA will serve as an important factor in steering diaspora progress.

"We are honoured to welcome Ambassador Vowles to this landmark edition of ZAA. His presence underscores the importance of inclusive partnerships and diaspora-driven progress in shaping Zimbabwe's future," said Mwanza.