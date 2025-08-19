Tanzania to Provide 80 Percent of Citizens With Clean Energy

ADDIS ABABA — Tanzania has aspired reaching 80 percent of its population with clean cooking energy by 2030.

The country is positioning itself at the forefront of Africa's climate diplomacy, with clean cooking energy now firmly embedded in its national development and climate mitigation priorities.

The latest affirmation of this stance came during the conclusion of the second African Group of Negotiators (AGN) meeting on climate change that held recently in Dar es Salaam.

During the meeting, AGN Chairperson Richard Muyungi (PhD) has reiterated the country's ambition to ensure that at least 80 percent of Tanzanians gain access to clean cooking energy by 2030.

He stated that the target is ambitious but aligned with both domestic policy and international climate goals.

One of the most significant developments emerging from the AGN meeting was the decision to institutionalize the group within the African Union Commission (AUC) structure.

A dedicated subcommittee, chaired by Tanzania is now tasked with finalizing the process before the end of the year an instruction endorsed by African Heads of State. The institutionalization of the AGN is more than an administrative formality.

Since its establishment in 1995, the AGN has played a crucial role in coordinating Africa's climate negotiation positions. However, it has historically operated without a formal structure or permanent secretariat. Richard noted that this has undermined both continuity and technical capacity.

However, he said, by anchoring the AGN within the AUC, Tanzania is helping secure a more coordinated and powerful African voice in global negotiations particularly as the continent prepares for COP30 in Brazil. Clean cooking energy is emerging as a strategic entry point for Tanzania's broader climate and development diplomacy.

Domestically, Tanzania has already launched a National Clean Cooking Energy Strategy, aiming to transition the majority of its population from biomass-based cooking to cleaner alternatives, Daily News reported.