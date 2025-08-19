Ethiopia, UK Enjoy Longstanding Partnership, Cooperation

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed their decades-long diplomatic and development partnership, highlighting shared goals and cooperation in governance, social development, and national progress.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, UK Ambassador to Ethiopia Darren Welch described the relationship as "historic and resilient" and pledged to continue collaboration across multiple sectors, including public health, education, and social development.

"Our cooperation with Ethiopia has a proud history and will continue to grow. The partnership between our countries ensures that joint efforts deliver meaningful results for communities and the nation as a whole," Ambassador Darren said.

He noted that the UK has long supported Ethiopia through governance reforms, development projects, and multilateral cooperation. He also commended the Ethiopian government for its commitment to transparent and effective collaboration with international partners.

As part of this enduring partnership, the United Kingdom has pledged 80 million pounds in humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia this fiscal year. The contribution will be channeled through the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) to provide lifesaving medicines, medical supplies, and emergency support to vulnerable communities across the country.

Ambassador Darren emphasized that the UK, alongside other donor groups and UN agencies, has worked closely with the Ethiopian government to ensure that aid is coordinated, impactful, and far-reaching. "We celebrate a remarkable collaboration this year. Our coordinated approach ensures that assistance not only reaches as many people as possible but also makes a tangible difference in their lives," he said.

The ambassador also reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations, describing the partnership as a foundation for continued cooperation. "What we achieved together in the past provides a foundation for future progress, and we remain committed to building on this historic partnership in the years ahead," he added.

The United Kingdom has been one of Ethiopia's largest development partners for decades, supporting food security, health, education, and climate resilience. British contributions have totaled hundreds of millions of pounds over the past ten years, particularly during periods of drought, conflict, and public health emergencies.

Founded in 1935, the Ethiopian Red Cross Society remains one of the country's most vital humanitarian institutions, with a nationwide network delivering essential aid and health services. Its credibility and reach make it a trusted partner for international donors, including the UK.

The renewed UK assistance comes at a time when Ethiopia continues to face challenges related to drought, displacement, and gaps in health services, highlighting the importance of strong international partnerships in addressing urgent needs.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 19 AUGUST 2025