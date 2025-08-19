Africa: Mayor - Capital Emerging As Africa's Premier Meeting Hub

19 August 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA — Addis Ababa generated 143 billion Birr from conference tourism last fiscal year, underlining the capital's growing role as Africa's leading hub for international meetings, Mayor Adanech Abiebie said.

The mayor made the announcement during the recent consultative session with hotel and tourism service providers on preparations for upcoming global gatherings, including the United Nations Climate Change Week, the Second African Climate Summit, and the Caribbean- African Leaders' "CARICOM" Summit, all slated for September and October.

She noted that the Climate Summit alone will draw more than 25,000 delegates, among them world leaders, representatives of international organizations, climate experts, and global media outlets.

Addis Ababa successfully hosted 150 international events in the past year, welcoming around 1.3 million visitors. The result, Adanech said, was a record 143 billion Birr injected into the economy--thanks to upgraded infrastructure, modernized facilities, strong government coordination, and the hospitality of residents and private service providers.

"Our capital is now hosting conferences twice the size of those we staged only a few years ago. This shows the level of attention and investment we have made in developing Addis Ababa as a modern service hub," she emphasized.

The mayor underlined that major conferences not only boost revenue but also showcase the city's new face and tourism attractions. She urged citizens and stakeholders to continue playing an ambassadorial role with unity and patriotism to sustain Addis Ababa's rising global profile.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 19 AUGUST 2025

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.