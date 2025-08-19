Africa: Mayor - Capital Emerging As Africa's Premier Meeting Hub

ADDIS ABABA — Addis Ababa generated 143 billion Birr from conference tourism last fiscal year, underlining the capital's growing role as Africa's leading hub for international meetings, Mayor Adanech Abiebie said.

The mayor made the announcement during the recent consultative session with hotel and tourism service providers on preparations for upcoming global gatherings, including the United Nations Climate Change Week, the Second African Climate Summit, and the Caribbean- African Leaders' "CARICOM" Summit, all slated for September and October.

She noted that the Climate Summit alone will draw more than 25,000 delegates, among them world leaders, representatives of international organizations, climate experts, and global media outlets.

Addis Ababa successfully hosted 150 international events in the past year, welcoming around 1.3 million visitors. The result, Adanech said, was a record 143 billion Birr injected into the economy--thanks to upgraded infrastructure, modernized facilities, strong government coordination, and the hospitality of residents and private service providers.

"Our capital is now hosting conferences twice the size of those we staged only a few years ago. This shows the level of attention and investment we have made in developing Addis Ababa as a modern service hub," she emphasized.

The mayor underlined that major conferences not only boost revenue but also showcase the city's new face and tourism attractions. She urged citizens and stakeholders to continue playing an ambassadorial role with unity and patriotism to sustain Addis Ababa's rising global profile.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 19 AUGUST 2025