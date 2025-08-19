South Africa: Media Statement - Ir and Defence Committee Chairpersons Express Concern Over Reported Remarks By SANDF Chief in Iran

press release

Parliament — The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, Mr Dakota Legoete, and the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations, Mr Supra Mahumapelo, have noted with concern the reported remarks made by General Rudzani Maphwanya, Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), during his recent visit to Iran.

The Chairpersons also note with alarm that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation has publicly distanced itself from the General's comments and that the Presidency called the visit "ill advised".

The committees will have a joint meeting to engage with the ministers of the Department of Defence and Military Veterans, and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation on the issue.

Mr Legoete said it is evident that there is a worrying lack of coordination between defence diplomacy and South Africa's official foreign policy. This disjuncture exposes potential misalignment and cohesion in the country's approach to international relations.

He said the Department of Defence should draw long-term lessons from these events and ensure thorough alignment going forward. He further stressed that the committee awaits the outcome of engagements between the President, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the SANDF, the Minister of Defence, and SANDF leadership.

"These engagements must demonstrate unity, strength and synergy in how South Africa conducts itself on the international stage," Mr Legoete emphasised.

Mr Legoete reiterated the committee's position that the SANDF must remain a professional and apolitical institution, focusing squarely on its constitutional mandate to safeguard the Republic, while steering away from statements in the political domain.