Somalia: U.S. Reaffirms Somalia Policy Amid Calls to Recognize Somaliland

19 August 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The United States has reiterated that there is no change in its policy toward Somalia, despite renewed pressure from Republican lawmakers urging Washington to formally recognize Somaliland.

A senior State Department official, speaking to Semafor on condition of anonymity, said the US "continues to stand by its longstanding position on Somalia," although the issue of Somaliland "remains under regular review."

The clarification follows recent remarks by Senator Ted Cruz, who called on the Trump administration to recognize Somaliland, describing it as a "strategic partner" in both security and diplomacy. Cruz, chair of the Senate's Africa Subcommittee, emphasized Somaliland's location at the mouth of the Gulf of Aden and accused China of punishing the territory for its ties with Taiwan.

President Donald Trump added fuel to the debate in a recent interview, hinting that his administration was "working on" the Somaliland question. His comments came in response to a question about a controversial idea to resettle displaced Palestinians from Gaza in Somaliland -- a proposal reportedly tied to possible international recognition. Pro-Somaliland groups have seized on his remarks as a sign of hope.

Supporters of recognition argue that Somaliland's relative stability and democratic governance should be rewarded, contrasting it with Somalia's decades of conflict. They also contend that closer ties could bolster US intelligence capabilities in a region where China has already established a permanent military base in neighboring Djibouti.

Beijing, however, strongly condemned Cruz's remarks, with China's embassy in Mogadishu accusing US politicians of "blatant interference in Somalia's internal affairs" and pursuing "hegemonic expansionism."

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, held its sixth election last year, won by opposition leader Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. Despite having its own government and institutions, no country has formally recognized its self-declared statehood.

