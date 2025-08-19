Somalia: Turkish Arms Ship Diverted to Djibouti After Release By Puntland

A Turkish vessel carrying military supplies for Somalia's armed forces has been forced to divert to Djibouti after encountering rough seas, weeks after being released from a two-week detention by Puntland authorities that triggered a political standoff.

The MV Sea World is now docked in Djibouti after running into seasonal monsoon storms in waters off the Horn of Africa, according to sources. Officials say the ship may remain there for several weeks, delaying the arrival of urgently needed equipment for Somalia's fight against al-Shabab.

The diversion marks the latest setback in a troubled voyage that has been marred by political wrangling. The ship was first seized on July 18 by Puntland's maritime police near Ras Caseyr, after local officials claimed it was "maneuvering suspiciously." It was taken to Bosaso port for inspection, amid unconfirmed reports that local fishermen had boarded the vessel.

The seizure sparked a sharp response from Somalia's federal government, which accused Puntland of "piracy" in a dispute that quickly escalated into a national political crisis. The vessel became the focus of intense negotiations, with Turkey -- a key security partner to Mogadishu -- dispatching a high-level delegation led by Ambassador Alper Aktaş to meet Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni. The United Arab Emirates, a close ally of Puntland, also played a behind-the-scenes role in brokering a settlement.

Puntland eventually released the ship on August 4 after Turkey presented what regional officials described as "conclusive evidence" of ownership of the cargo. Responsibility for the vessel and its shipment was formally handed back to Ankara.

The dispute unfolded months after the UN Security Council lifted Somalia's three-decade-old arms embargo in December 2023 -- a landmark decision intended to strengthen the national army. But the move has raised concerns among federal member states, including Puntland, who fear unchecked arms shipments could destabilize the fragile balance of power.

The delayed cargo was destined for Somalia's TURKSOM military base in Mogadishu, Turkey's largest overseas military installation, which trains the country's elite Gorgor commando units leading major offensives against al-Shabab.

The saga of the MV Sea World underscores the dual challenges Somalia faces on its path to stability: natural hazards at sea and deep-seated political rivalries at home that continue to complicate vital international security assistance.