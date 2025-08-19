Somalia: Somali President Appoints Former Ambassador to Head Mogadishu Port

18 August 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed former ambassador Mohamed Ali Nur, widely known as "Ameeriko," as the new director of Mogadishu Port, one of the country's most strategic economic hubs.

According to a presidential decree, Ameeriko replaces Ahmed Washington, who has been relieved of his duties. The appointment, signed on August 3 but only announced this week, is seen as part of the government's wider push to accelerate port operations that play a central role in Somalia's trade, economy, and international relations.

Ameeriko previously served as Somalia's ambassador to Kenya, where he was credited with revitalizing diplomatic ties during a challenging period. His new role at Mogadishu Port underscores the administration's efforts to place seasoned diplomats and technocrats in key national institutions.

