Botswana: Air Botswana Gobbles P1 Billion

19 August 2025
The Patriot (Gaborone)
By Kitso Ramono

Government has given Air Botswanaover a billion pula between 2019 and 2024, largely to maintain the airline's ageing fleet, cover operational shortfalls, and pay staff salaries.

The shocking revelation was made by Minister of Transport &Infrastructure, Noah Salakaeon Friday when responding to a question from Chobe MP, Simasiku Mapulanga. He outlined the annual support, revealing that the national airline received P17 million in 2019/20 for a refleeting exercise following the acquisition of one Embraer E170 jet and two ATR72-600 aircrafts. COVID-19 relief saw P116 mil

Read the original article on The Patriot.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Patriot. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.