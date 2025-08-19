Sudan: Statement By the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator a.I. in Sudan, Luca Renda (19 August 2025)

document

A call to protect aid workers and fund the response in Sudan

(Port Sudan, 19 August 2025) Today, we mark World Humanitarian Day at a moment of profound crisis for Sudan and the global humanitarian system.

The war in Sudan has become one of the deadliest for aid workers anywhere in the world. Since the current conflict began in April 2023, more than 120 humanitarian personnel have been killed -- nearly all of them Sudanese.

These are not just statistics. They were medics, drivers, volunteers and other staff members who showed up every day to serve their communities with courage and compassion. Their deaths are a stain on our collective conscience and a stark reminder of the growing dangers faced by those who deliver life-saving aid.

Humanitarian needs in Sudan have reached unprecedented levels. Yet those who step forward to help -- our frontline aid workers -- are being attacked, detained, harassed and even killed.

Violations of international humanitarian law have become disturbingly common. Every red line crossed is met with impunity, indifference and failure to act. This must stop.

Despite these threats, Sudanese humanitarians continue to deliver. They cross frontlines. They navigate insecurity and bureaucracy. They risk everything to reach people in need. They have not given up -- and neither must we.

Today, we relaunch the global call to #ActForHumanity. We call on all those engaged in the conflict in Sudan to meet their obligations under international law, protect civilians, uphold the rules of war, guarantee safe and unimpeded access, and ensure that humanitarian personnel can operate safely, independently and without interference.

In view of the massive humanitarian needs in Sudan, we also urge donors to increase flexible funding to sustain and scale up life-saving operations across the country.

***

