Namibia: Man Killed Over Cigarettes in Otjozondjupa Region

18 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A man was fatally stabbed in an altercation over cigarettes just after 22h20 on Friday night.

Both the suspect and the victim were passengers riding on the back of a bakkie at the time.

The vehicle was reportedly passing by the Kalkfeld-Outjo road junction in the Otjozondjupa region when the fight broke out.

It is alleged that the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest with an Okapi knife.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

"A witness, who was also at the back of the same vehicle, reported that both the victim and the suspect were under the influence of alcohol during the time of the incident," the police say.

The suspect was arrested and police are continuing their investigation.

The incident is one of two stabbings reported over the weekend, with the other taking place during the early hours of Saturday morning outside a bar at /Gomxab Naub, Gochas.

A male suspect (23) is alleged to have stabbed his girlfriend (22) once in the chest and twice in the back.

The victim survived the attack but suffered serious injuries. Meanwhile, the suspect reportedly attempted to flee but was later arrested.

