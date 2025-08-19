Namibia: Ethical Use of Social Media Campaign Launched in Windhoek

Emma Theofelus, minister of information and communication technology, Windhoek, 13 August 2025

It is with great pride and a deep sense of responsibility that I stand before you today on this auspicious occasion of the launch of the 'Ethical Use of Social Media Campaign', here in Windhoek at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

This campaign, borne out of a cabinet directive a few months ago, aims to promote the ethical use of social media and to encourage and educate all social media users, organisations, and institutions to engage in social media activities in a respectful, truthful, and constructive manner towards our efforts to nation-building.

Social media has become an essential part of our daily lives, as it shapes the way we connect, communicate, and access information. Its global presence has transformed our societies, bridging gaps across communities and providing platforms for voices to be heard.

The positive impact of social media in our society is undeniable as it fosters connectivity, promotes the exchange of ideas, enhances education, and empowers individuals to actively participate in our democracy. Social media allows friends, families, and communities to stay in touch regardless of distance.

Through these platforms, we can forge new relationships, strengthen existing bonds, and create vibrant communities that transcend borders. It is through responsible use of social media that citizens can stay abreast of local and global news, access educational resources, and explore multitudes of perspectives.

When used ethically, social media becomes a platform for transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement, hence strengthening the foundation of our society.

However, with great power comes great responsibility. As we embrace the great power and opportunities that social media presents, we must equally confront the challenges that come with its use. Today, I would like to address some of the key concerns that impact our society.

Among the many are misinformation and disinformation, privacy, and mental health that affect thousands of our workforce, both adults and youth alike. We have lost so many of our productive citizens to this scourge. Therefore, as caring citizens, we should speak out against these ills both individually and as a society as a whole. It is time to share and take responsibility in ensuring that social media remains a force to reckon with.

In an era where information travels at the speed of light, the increase of fake news and false narratives poses a serious threat to our social fabric. Misinformation can mislead, cause panic, and even influence critical decisions that affect our communities. It is essential that we cultivate a culture of critical thinking, questioning the sources of information, cross-verifying facts, and resisting the urge to share content that we have not confirmed. Before posting or sharing, let us pause and ask ourselves: Is this information accurate? Is it from a credible source? Our collective vigilance can curb the spread of false information and uphold the integrity of our digital spaces.

Now is the time that we remain vigilant about protecting our privacy and respecting that of others. Let us be mindful of the information we share online and utilise privacy settings offered by various social media platforms to control who can see our data. Remember, privacy is a right, and it is our duty to uphold it.

While social media connects us, it can also have adverse effects on our mental health. The constant exposure to curated lives, online comparisons, and cyberbullying can lead to anxiety, depression, and feelings of inadequacy.

To protect our mental well-being, we must adopt healthy online habits. This includes setting boundaries, limiting screen time, taking regular breaks from digital devices, and engaging in offline activities that nourish our minds and bodies. Let us remember that behind every screen is a human being deserving of kindness, understanding, and respect.

The 'Ethical Use of Social Media Campaign' we are launching today is an important government-targeted behavioural change communication initiative that underscores the importance of responsible and ethical social media use. This is not just an announcement but a call to action for all users to contribute to a healthier, more informed digital community.

The Communications Act, 2009 (Act no 8 of 2009), provides for punishable miscellaneous transgressions by means of telecommunication devices, and by knowingly sharing images or films which are obscene, lewd, or indecent, with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass another person. This covers all social media platforms and electronic communication.

Let us empower ourselves with the skills to discern credible information and engage with others thoughtfully. Avoid hate speech, cyberbullying, cyberstalking, and inflammatory language. Let us foster a culture of respect, empathy, and constructive dialogue. Always remember that what you share online leaves a lasting impression. Your digital footprint might build or destroy your reputation in the short or long run. That is why we attached no definite time frame when this campaign comes to an end. It is designed to continue as long as we deem it fit.

How you would behave offline should reflect online. Like the inspector general has indicated, most rights have limitations - your right to freedom of expression can infringe on the right to dignity and privacy of another.

As we launch this 'Ethical Use of Social Media Campaign', I wish to acknowledge the valuable partnership we have established with the Club de Madrid, the world's largest forum of democratic former presidents and prime ministers.

This collaboration takes place within the framework of the Women and Youth in Democracy Initiative (Wyde), a European Commission-funded project aimed at strengthening the rights and participation of women and youth in public and political life, recognising them as key actors of change.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Media ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In this regard, the Club de Madrid will be supporting the campaign in Namibia through a youth-led approach to ethical social media use. To this end, the Club de Madrid will work together with Junior Chamber International Namibia, a local non-governmental youth organisation, to deliver their support to this initiative. This contribution will bring a strong youth perspective via the Wyde initiative, focusing on empowering young people to become responsible digital citizens and active participants in our democratic processes.

Together, we aim to ensure that the digital space remains a platform for constructive engagement, inclusivity, and the advancement of democratic values.

In conclusion, I call upon every citizen to actively participate in this campaign. Your engagement, your voice, and your commitment are essential to building a digital space that reflects our shared values. Let us work together to harness the positive potential of social media and create a safer, more inclusive online community for all. Importantly, crimes committed online and offline deserve the attention of law enforcement, and I encourage you to report all related online crimes.

Along with valuable stakeholders such as Nampol, it is now my pleasure to officially launch this campaign in earnest. We will now look at the campaign material comprising video material, images, posters, and radio jingles.

I thank you.

Statement-by-Minister-of-ICT_Ethical-use-of-social-media-campaignDownload