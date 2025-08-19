South Africa: Taxi Council Rubbishes Claims It Stopped Families From Using Private Cars

Santaco denies claims it instructed South Africans not to use private vehicles or carry families calling the social media reports false.

The taxi council says only law enforcement has legal power to enforce transport rules.

The South African National Taxi Council has denied claims that it allegedly told South Africans not to use private vehicles or carry their families, calling the reports "false and misleading."

This comes after pictures and videos appeared on social media claiming that Santaco members stopped motorists from having more than one passenger in their cars.

According to the reports, it did not matter if motorists were with their children, family, friends or colleagues - they would damage, crash or even burn the car in public.

Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said it had taken note of the posts being shared on social media platforms.

"We wish to place it on record that Santaco has never issued such a communication and has never put any mode of transport on the public. Any individual making such claims is not, and has never been, speaking on behalf of the council."

Phala said the council strongly rejects these acts in the strongest terms.

"Like all other paid-for transport services, taxi operations are voluntary and remain a choice available to commuters. For clarity, only law enforcement authorities hold the legal power to enforce rules relating to transport in South Africa."

"We encourage members of the public to report any incidents of harassment or unlawful enforcement directly to law enforcement agencies," Phala said, The Citizen reported.

Santaco KwaZulu-Natal also spoke against the "misleading information on private vehicle passenger restriction."

"Santaco is not a law enforcement agency and does not have authority to put or enforce rules on private vehicles or motorists."

"Santaco is a recognised structure, as confirmed by the 2020 National Taxi Lekgotla, given the job to oversee and coordinate affiliated taxi structures. These include minibus taxis, metered taxis and independent scholar transport operators. Our role is to promote a safe, reliable and regulated public transport service within the framework of the South African Constitution and applicable legislation," it said.

Last week, an e-hailing driver was killed and two others were injured after e-hailing vehicles were attacked by unknown suspects at Maponya Mall in Pimville, Soweto, south of Johannesburg.