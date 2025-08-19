Uganda: Museveni Orders One-Month Audit of Cattle Compensation Claimants in Northern Uganda

President Museveni has issued a one-month ultimatum to audit and verify all recipients of cattle compensation funds, as well as pending claimants, in Northern Uganda.

The move is part of the government's effort to adopt a uniform rehabilitation plan for all pending claimants.

Speaking during a meeting with leaders from the Acholi sub-region in Gulu District, President Museveni called for transparency in the compensation process.

"We give ourselves one month to study that," he said, proposing that lists of those already paid be published in every sub-county, along with verified pending claimants, to prevent fraudulent claims.

He emphasized that such verification would ensure fair distribution of resources to all eligible families.

The directive follows a three-year compensation process for families in Northern Uganda who lost cattle during the 1970s insurgencies and the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) war, which devastated Lango, Teso, and Acholi subregions.

Since 2022, over 28,000 claimants have been paid, while payments to 16,000 beneficiaries remain pending in the next budget allocation. The presentation of an additional 12,000 claimants has complicated the process, prompting the president's intervention.

President Museveni acknowledged past challenges in implementation, citing corruption and mismanagement.

"Even with direct payments to beneficiaries, some few people are receiving funds. We have already spent Shs150 billion meant for 28,000 people and need another Shs500 billion. We must decide the best way forward," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also redefined the initiative as a rehabilitation scheme rather than mere compensation, noting that the effects of war are immeasurable.

The President warned against voting for leaders who promote sectarian politics, stressing that tribal and religious divisions undermine national development.

He further called on leaders to prioritize free education in government schools and adopt a culture of budget planning to spur development.

Leaders from Acholi, including Minister of Justice Norbert Mao and Minister of State for Northern Uganda Dr. Kenneth Omona, hailed the president for promoting wealth creation programs such as PDM and Emyooga, which have improved livelihoods.

They highlighted past challenges, including disorganized politics, food insecurity, and interference by opportunistic lawyers in the compensation process.

Acholi Paramount Chief Rwot David Onen Acana II reported that while Shs3.8 trillion has been injected into the region through rehabilitation programs, socio-economic transformation remains limited due to corruption, weak governance, and poor fund absorption. He pledged community support for government initiatives aimed at economic empowerment and cultural development.