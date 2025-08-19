Tanzania Stresses Dialogue On Women, Peace, Security

19 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Emmanuel Msabaha

Dar es Salaam — PERMANENT Secretary in the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr John Jingu, has called for greater national and international dialogue to strengthen the women, peace and security agenda.

Speaking at the Peacekeeping Training Centre in Dar es Salaam during a conference themed "Making Tanzania a Regional Leader in Promoting and Developing the Agenda of Women, Peace and Security," Dr Jingu said open discussions are key to addressing challenges and advancing sustainable solutions. "I believe we need to engage in more dialogue, both locally and internationally, to identify practical ways to advance the agenda of women, peace and security," Dr Jingu stressed.

He underscored Tanzania's longstanding tradition of contributing to peace and security across the continent, noting that since independence in 1961, the country's defence and security forces have played an exemplary role in peacekeeping missions in Africa.

"Our defence and security forces have excelled since independence and have played a crucial role in bringing peace to several African countries," he said.

The Permanent Secretary further urged Tanzanians to actively participate in peace related discussions, stressing that their involvement was vital in shaping the country's leadership role in the global peace agenda.

Catherine Gifford of UN Women commended Tanzania's leadership in championing women's participation in peace and security matters.

"We are deeply proud of these discussions, which will enhance understanding of critical issues while creating greater opportunities for women in Tanzania," she remarked.

Brigadier General George Itang'are, Head of the Peacekeeping Training Centre, welcomed the decision to host the dialogue at the institution, saying it provided an opportunity to contribute directly to national development.

He also announced the launch of Tanzania's National Action Plan for Women, Peace and Security 2025-2029, which was scheduled for unveiling during the event.

The conference marks another milestone in Tanzania's commitment to peacebuilding and inclusive security, reinforcing the nation's vision of becoming a regional leader in promoting the women, peace and security agenda.

