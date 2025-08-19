Kenya: KeNHA Hires Chinese Contractor to Redesign Kisumu's Killer Roundabout

19 August 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has moved to restore order at the Coptic roundabout along the Kisumu-Kakamega road following a recent demolition, a week after twenty-six mourners lost their lives in a grisly crash at the black spot.

KeNHA has contracted China Railway Tenth Group (CREC No. 10), a subsidiary of China Railway Engineering Corporation, to redesign the junction after public uproar over recurring accidents at the roundabout. The contractor has already begun works on site.

According to project foreman Martin Kizito, the team started by demolishing the roundabout and realigning the junction.

"KeNHA gave us three days to complete the realignment. We will receive further instructions thereafter," he said.

The move follows an incident on Friday night when unknown individuals vandalized and blocked the roundabout.

Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor on Monday confirmed he had visited Roads Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, together with Teso North MP Oku Kaunya, to push for a lasting solution to what he termed the "killer Coptic roundabout."

"As leaders, we want a permanent solution to this menace," Owuor posted on his social media page.

While redesign works continue, some residents have blamed motorists for reckless driving, arguing the roundabout itself is not the root cause of the accidents.

"This roundabout has nothing to do with these frequent accidents. Motorists should stop driving on free gear, that's the issue," said Christopher Onyango, a local resident.

The twenty-six accident victims were laid to rest last Saturday in Nyakach Sub-County.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.