Angola: Over 46,000 Healthcare Professionals Hired in the Last Seven Years

Uíge — The Ministry of Health (MINSA) has hired over 46,000 professionals since 2018, a move aimed at strengthening healthcare services across the country.

This information was delivered on Monday in Uíge province by Job Monteiro, the technical management coordinator of the Ministry of Health's Human Resources Training Project, during the closing ceremony of the post-secondary specialization course for 119 healthcare technicians from the provinces of Uíge and Zaire.

Without specifying the total number of healthcare technicians in the country, he explained only that 80 percent of those hired in recent years are in primary care, as part of a sector-wide program aimed at

focusing on preventative healthcare.

The official also said that the Executive, through the Ministry of Health, has benefited from USD 200 million in funding from the World Bank for training of 38,000 health technicians by 2028, namely; includes 3,000 doctors, 9,000 doctors in specialization, an equal number of nursing technicians, 9,000 diagnostic and therapeutic technicians, 4,000 general practitioners, and an equal number of hospital support professionals. NM/JAR/TEDTED/DOJ