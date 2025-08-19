Ethiopia: Labor Confederation Urges Private Sector to Follow Govt's Lead On Salary Increases for Workers

Addis Abeba — Kassahun Follo, President of the Confederation of Ethiopian Trade Unions (CETU), has called on the private sector to follow the government's lead in adjusting salaries to ease the rising cost of living.

Kassahun said the government's decision to revise civil service salaries marks "a commendable response" to the economic hardships facing employees. "The salary increase will play a key role in easing the cost of living for civil servants, who are directly affected by inflation," he told state media, adding that the decision to set the minimum pay and a raise in the maximum salary for Ethiopia's civil servants.

The Confederation's president recommended the need for private companies to raise wages in line with the government's initiative while he urged for strict oversight of the system as necessary for the increases to have the desired impact.

"The salary increase will provide relative relief for low-wage employees, and the private sector should demonstrate the same commitment," Kassahun said.

He urged authorities to accelerate ongoing efforts to establish a minimum wage floor for all workers, taking the revised civil service minimum as a benchmark.

His comments follow the Federal Civil Service Commission's announcement on Monday, 18 August, of a new salary adjustment for civil servants as of September 2025, though authorities said it will be implemented beginning October.

Under the revised scale, the entry-level salary for bachelor's degree holders will increase from 6,940 birr (≈US$49.34) to 11,500 birr (≈US$82) per month. The minimum salary for civil servants will rise from 4,760 birr (≈US$35) to 6,000 birr (≈US$44), while the maximum salary will nearly double from 21,492 birr (≈US$158) to 39,000 birr (≈US$286).

According to the commission, the adjustments will add 160 billion birr to state payrolls, raising annual salary expenditure to 560 billion birr. It said the move was part of "efforts to ease" living costs "within the country's financial capacity," and praised civil servants for continuing to provide essential services despite economic pressures. Salaries in sectors outside the civil service are also set to be revised.

The new measure comes a year after the government's 2024 wage revision, which raised pay for lower-income civil servants by up to 300% as part of a broader package of reforms following foreign currency management changes.

Ethiopia is currently grappling with nearly 20% inflation and a projected budget deficit of 2.5% of GDP, which many people fear will be exacerbated following the pay raise. However, the Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration (MoTRI) has announced that it will "take action" against traders who unjustifiably raise the prices of goods following the Monday announcement.

Minister Kassahun Gofe warned that "money-obsessed traders" have previously rushed to exploit such measures by inflating prices, undermining efforts to ease living conditions for workers. He described such immoral and unjustified profit-seeking behavior as "a disgraceful act from the standpoint of business ethics" and warned illegal traders who impose unreasonable price hikes on goods and services, hoard products to create artificial shortages, or engage in improper storage practices to "immediately cease such activities."

He further stated that the trade structure at all levels will work in coordination with justice and security bodies to take corrective measures against non-compliant traders, ensuring that the trading process continues in a stable and orderly manner.

The latest revision also coincides with the 2025 income tax reform, which raised the tax-free threshold for monthly employment income from 600 birr (≈US$4.6) to 2,000 birr (≈US$14.7). However, CETU had recommended exempting workers earning up to 8,300 (≈US$62) birr per month from income tax, citing international standards that place the minimum wage floor at the equivalent of at least US$64 per month.

But the Parliament rejected the proposal when it passed the revised income tax proclamation earlier this year. Although the new law raised the tax-free threshold to 2,000 birr it increased the starting tax rate from 10% to 15%, while shifting the top bracket for the 35% income tax rate from 10,900 birr (≈US$80.5) to 14,000 birr (≈US$102.9) based on the current exchange rate.

At the time, Follo criticized the decision as "insufficient", arguing: "you don't collect tax from a person who can't live and who doesn't eat... A person cannot work and be productive while they are hungry."

Labor unions have repeatedly pressed for stronger measures, including a national minimum wage and further income tax exemptions.