Ethiopia: Latest Killing of Humanitarian Worker in Amhara Region Draws Ercs Condemnation, Renewed Plea for Safety

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) has confirmed the killing of its staff member, Honelegn Fantahun, in Amhara region, marking the latest in a pattern of deadly attacks against humanitarian workers and assets across Ethiopia.

In a statement issued on Monday 18 August, the Society said Honelegn, who was serving in the North Gondar Zone, was abducted on 14 August while carrying out humanitarian operations near Cheneqe, 15 km from Debark town. "Despite surviving cruel beatings and harassment, his life was brutally taken on August 15, 2025," ERCS said. While two of his colleagues survived, the Society expressed "deep sorrow at the tragic loss of our colleague... Honelegn's commitment and sacrifice will forever be remembered as a symbol of service and humanity."

The humanitarian Society appealed to all parties to respect International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Conventions, saying: "Humanitarian workers must be protected and allowed to deliver assistance safely and impartially." It urged armed groups to refrain from attacks on staff and operations that are "dedicated to saving lives."

This is the latest in a recurring pattern of attacks against the Society's personnel and assets. In January this year, ERCS reported a "horrific" attack on two ambulances in Sibu Sire district, East Wollega Zone, Oromia, and Tach Armachiho district, North Gondar Zone, Amhara, leaving both drivers with severe injuries. "Both ambulance drivers suffered very severe injuries and are currently receiving hospital treatment," said Mesfin Dereje, the Society's Communications Head, at the time.

Earlier cases include the unlawful seizure of two Red Cross vehicles by armed forces in Amhara in February 2024; the killing of ambulance driver Weldu Aregawi in Tigray in January 2024; and the burning of a Red Cross ambulance by armed forces in West Wollega in October 2023.

Each time, the Society has warned of "increasing risks" faced by its staff and volunteers, calling for protection of humanitarian workers in line with international conventions.

The United Nations is commemorating World Humanitarian Day today in Ethiopia and across the globe. In a statement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Ethiopia said the day honors "the courage and commitment of humanitarian workers across Ethiopia," noting that they "risk their lives to deliver aid to those who need it most."

OCHA further called for the protection of aid workers and civilians, urging the public to "stand with those who put humanity first."