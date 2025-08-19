Somalia: Somali Lawmaker Accuses President Hassan Sheikh of Political Failure, Violating Rule of Law

Mogadishu — A Somali lawmaker has launched a scathing attack on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accusing him of violating the constitution, undermining national unity, and engaging in what he described as authoritarian behavior that threatens the country's fragile democracy.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Monday, MP Yusuf Hussein Gama'diid said the president's actions amount to a "betrayal of the social contract," and warned that continued disregard for constitutional order could plunge Somalia back into political turmoil and insecurity.

"The dismantling of the constitutional framework, looting of public assets, and the use of force against poor and vulnerable citizens are acts that go far beyond the responsibilities of national leadership," Gama'diid said. "They are dangerous moves that erode public trust and threaten the very foundation of the Somali state."

The MP criticized what he described as the president's unilateral approach to governance, saying it risks reversing gains made in recent years toward peace and institution-building.

"Every president is expected to uphold the constitution, serve their people--especially the poor--protect the rights of citizens, and ensure public services are delivered with transparency and justice," he added. "When that path is abandoned, the hopes of the Somali people and the prospects for true statehood begin to vanish."

Gama'diid called on Somali citizens to remain vigilant and to oppose any attempts to weaken the rule of law, public unity, and national resources, urging collective action to defend Somalia's democratic aspirations.

"A strong people build a strong nation," he concluded.

The statement comes amid growing political tensions in Mogadishu, where opposition figures have raised concerns over the concentration of power and lack of meaningful consultation in key national decisions.