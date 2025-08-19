Zimbabwe: Rogue Cop Mandizvidza Languishes in Jail As Bail Hearing Is Delayed

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer who made headlines last week after claiming that he was taking over from the current Commissioner General will continue to languish behind bars after his bail hearing was further delayed.

Simbarashe Mandizvidza was remanded to this Wednesday after the lawyer he hired asked for time to prepare for the hearing.

Mandizvidza initially appeared in court last Friday and his case was moved to August 18 after he requested legal representation.

The cop is charged with causing disaffection among the police, procuring the use of a motor vehicle by fraud, and transmitting false data messages intending to cause harm.

He was arrested after he allegedly declared himself the new police chief in a YouTube video, ordering all Chinese nationals to leave the country within 48 hours, and fraudulently acquiring a police vehicle.

The officer is stationed at Police General Headquarters' Salaries Services Bureau Liaison Office.

The State alleges that on 13 August 2025, Mandizvidza used his Canon 250D camera at his official residence in Hatfield Police Camp to record a video, later uploaded to his YouTube channel Gondo Harishaye, in which he claimed to have "taken over command of the Zimbabwe Republic Police" and announced that "all Chinese nationals residing and doing business in Zimbabwe must leave... within 48 hours."

He also declared that the ZRP Traffic Section was "temporarily disbanded." Authorities say the pronouncements were false, unlawful, and intended to cause psychological harm to foreign nationals and economic damage to Zimbabwe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Later the same day, Mandizvidza allegedly misled Chief Inspector Fidios Chiteure into believing he had been authorised by a senior commissioner to use a Ford Ranger, registration number ZRP 1033R.

The vehicle was driven to Waerera village in Bindura, where it was later recovered.

On 14 August 2025, the accused allegedly uploaded another video repeating his claim to be the ZRP commander, this time naming Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba - the actual police chief - in what the State says was a deliberate bid to sow disaffection among serving officers.

The state is opposing bail.

In his affidavit, the Investigation Officer Edmore Nyazamba opposed bail, warning that Mandizvidza's release would "undermine and jeopardise the objectives and proper functioning of the criminal justice system."

He said the magnitude of the sentence likely to be passed upon conviction will induce him to abscond.

"The sense of peace and security of foreign investors in Zimbabwe will be undermined and prejudiced by the release of the accused."

Nyazamba warned the court that if granted bail, Mandizvidza was "highly likely to delete the YouTube account he used," thereby destroying crucial evidence.

Vakayi Chikwekwe is presiding over the case while Anesu Chirenje is prosecuting.