Zimbabwe: Winky D's 'Tete-a-Tete' Concert Ignites Early Excitement

Excitement is building ahead of dancehall kingpin Winky D's much-anticipated concert, scheduled for Alex Sports Club on August 30.

Dubbed "Tete-a-Tete: The Ghetto Dialogue", the concert will be an intimate conversation between Winky D and his multitude of fans.

As is always the norm with Winky D's projects, the concert has attracted significant interest, with some outlets already running out of early-bird tickets.

Concert promoter Patson "Chipaz" Chimbodza said ticket prices might increase on the day of the show as demand intensifies.

"What we have done is we have disbursed tickets for phase one to all outlets, and we have disbursed tickets for phase two to all outlets. Those who reported to have run out are probably the phase one, which are US$15 and phase two are US$15. We had a limited number of phase one tickets.

"I would advise fans to buy tickets early because on the day of the show, the value will be different from the phase two one," Chimbodza told NewZimbabwe.com.

Winky D, who has become a voice for the socially marginalised, is expected to engage intimately with his fans, tackling social ills, a theme that has endeared him to his supporters in the past.

However, the dancehall star has kept fans in suspense over whether he will release a new album.

His last album, "Eureka Eureka", released in 2023, was laden with social commentary, which ruffled the social and political elites.