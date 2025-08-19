South Africa: NHLS Targets 50% Reduction in Toxicology Backlog By 2025/26

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) has announced a targeted strategic initiative to achieve a 50% reduction in the toxicology case backlog by the end of the 2025/26 financial year.

According to the NHLS, this initiative, supported by new investments in infrastructure, technology, and human resources, aims to significantly improve turnaround times for toxicological results across all NHLS Forensic Chemistry Laboratories (FCLs).

City Press reported that forensic laboratories are overwhelmed by significant DNA and toxicology backlogs, with some cases pending for over 17 years.

"The NHLS recognises the recent media coverage and public apprehensions regarding delays in toxicology services. These concerns are legitimate, and the organisation is committed to working diligently to stabilise and expedite service delivery within the criminal justice and forensic pathology domains," the national public entity said.

The NHLS reported a toxicology backlog of 40 051 cases, most of which predate the NHLS's integration of the FCLs.

To advance this backlog recovery plan, the NHLS said it has procured new high-output analytical instruments for its laboratories in Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Cape Town.

"These instruments are exclusively designated for backlog samples, ensuring that they do not disrupt the processing of new incoming cases," the entity explained.

In addition, the NHLS has hired extra technical professionals on fixed-term contracts, whose primary responsibility will be to clear the backlog, leaving permanent employees to focus on routine casework.

In Johannesburg, additional laboratory space has been acquired to establish a dedicated backlog processing unit.

"New submissions will be processed in an expanded area, facilitating a critical separation of functions and creating two parallel workflows that promote faster and uninterrupted processing. A similar model has been implemented in the Pretoria FCL."

Meanwhile, the NHLS is also in the process of expanding its toxicology services in KwaZulu-Natal, while addressing the sample capacity in Pretoria and Cape Town FCLs.

To increase capacity, the NHLS has also launched a full technical assessment of all analytical equipment, ensuring that any faulty or out-of-date instruments are serviced or replaced immediately.

"In addition, a structured shift system is now in place, accompanied by approved overtime hours, to increase throughput and decrease sample turnaround times."

As part of a wider digital modernisation programme, the NHLS stated that it was transitioning its existing Labware Laboratory Information Management System to TrakCare.

"This migration will improve performance reporting, data integrity, and management oversight, ensuring real-time visibility into progress made toward backlog targets."

The entity believes that this initiative represents a critical advancement toward long-term sustainability and accountability within the FCLs.

"By enhancing both capacity and systemic efficiency, the NHLS aims to restore operational effectiveness, strengthen public confidence, and reaffirm its commitment to supporting justice and public health."