Somalia: Over 100 Al-Shabaab Members Killed in Lower Shabelle

Somali National Army forces, particularly the elite Danab Commandos, supported by international partners, carried out a planned air and ground operation in Awdheegle district, Lower Shabelle region.

The operation specifically targeted Al-Shabaab hideouts and defensive positions where the group's commanders and fighters were reportedly stationed.

A press release from the Somali Ministry of Defense stated that more than 100 Al-Shabaab members, including key commanders and fighters, were killed during the operation.

"During the operation, our forces eliminated over 100 members of the Khawaarij group, including key commanders. The enemy's hideouts and defensive positions were destroyed by airstrikes, while Danab units moved in on the ground to secure and verify the success of the mission," the Ministry said.

The Ministry did not disclose the names of the commanders killed during the operation in Awdheegle.

It added that the targeted commanders and fighters were reportedly preparing to resist a planned offensive named 'Silent Storm', being conducted by Somali National Army forces and AUSSOM units across Lower Shabelle.