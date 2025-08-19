Somalia: Tensions Rise in Puntland As 18 Foreign Vessels Enter Local Waters

Boosaaso, Puntland - Coastal communities in Somalia's Bari region are facing mounting tensions after the Puntland Minister of Fisheries, Abdirisaaq Cabdullaahi Xagaa, authorized the entry of foreign trawlers into local waters, according to claims from fishermen in Hafuun.

The fishermen said they were alarmed by the minister's decision, accusing him of granting licenses to vessels that harvest fish illegally and indiscriminately along the district's shores. They also alleged that the fees collected from these permits are deposited into a private account, bypassing the regional administration entirely.

"We are calling on the Puntland government to take action against the Fisheries Minister, who has allowed predatory foreign vessels to operate in our waters," one fisherman said. The complainants noted that trawlers previously owned by Chinese operators had returned, and 18 vessels are currently active, depleting marine resources.

"The minister signs these permits himself, the money goes into his account, and we are left without access to the shores we depend on for our livelihood," the fisherman added.

Somalia's coastal waters have long been threatened by industrial and foreign fishing vessels, often operating with the backing of officials or influential actors, undermining local fishing communities and the country's maritime resources.