South Africa: SAPS Warns of Increase of ATM-Related Scams

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Northern Cape says it has noted with concern the increase in reports of ATM-related scams.

"Criminals continue to target unsuspecting community members, particularly at busy cash points," the South African Police Service said in a statement.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and exercise caution when using ATMs.

The following safety guidelines are strongly recommended:

Always remain alert and aware of your surroundings before and after using an ATM.

Never disclose your card or PIN (Personal Identification Number) to anyone.

Do not write your PIN on your card or keep it with your card.

Insert your card only when prompted by the ATM screen.

Avoid using ATMs with blank screens or those in poorly lit or secluded areas.

Shield the keypad with your hand and body when entering your PIN.

Monitor the card slot closely to prevent skimming or card-swapping.

Do not accept assistance from strangers at ATMs.

Be cautious of individuals who attempt to distract you, as criminals often operate in groups.

If your card is retained by the ATM, immediately contact your bank's toll-free stop-card line.

Never allow others to call the bank on your behalf, as this may be an attempt to defraud you.

Security personnel posted at ATMs are there to deter crime and are not authorised to assist with transactions.

For assistance, approach a bank official directly.

Consider setting a daily ATM withdrawal limit with your bank for added protection.

The SAPS also called on community members to report any suspicious behaviour or criminal activity by contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the MySAPS App.