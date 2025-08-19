Zimbabwe: Jazz Storms the Zambezi As Global Stars Hit Zimbabwe Stage

19 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Takudzwa Tondoya

An international line-up of jazz musicians is set to take centre stage in Zimbabwe and Zambia this September with the launch of a cross-cultural residency, The Frank Salis Experience - The Zambezi Sessions.

The initiative, led by acclaimed Swiss Hammond organist Frank Salis will unite five artists from five different countries for a two-week residency and concert tour.

The project aims to promote cultural dialogue and regional engagement through the universal language of jazz.

The ensemble features Salis (Switzerland) on Hammond keyboard, Alex Wasily (USA) on trombone, Max Covini (Italy, based in Zimbabwe) on drums, Mr Chanx (Zambia) on guitar and Zimbabwean vocalist Theresa Muteta.

As part of the programme, the collective will also host workshops at schools and cultural centres, designed to inspire young musicians and strengthen local music communities.

Performances are scheduled in Harare and Bulawayo, with a headline appearance at the Zimbabwe Jazz Festival.

Organisers say the tour underlines the project's commitment to supporting local arts while giving audiences the chance to experience an eclectic international collaboration.

Fanny Gauthier, Director of Alliance Française said "The Zambezi Sessions is a testament to the power of collaboration. This project is more than just a musical tour; it's an opportunity to create a shared experience, celebrate our differences and connect through the rhythms of jazz."

The project has secured backing from a consortium of diplomatic and cultural partners, including the Embassies of France, Switzerland, the United States, and Italy.

With concerts, workshops, and community engagement, The Zambezi Sessions promises to be a vibrant celebration of music and cultural exchange across borders. Full details of performances and artist biographies will be shared on social media platforms.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.