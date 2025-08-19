Mauritius: Reception Celebrates the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of India

A reception was hosted by the High Commission of India to celebrate the 79th Independence Day of the Republic of India on Friday 15 August 2025, at the Trianon Convention Centre, in Quatre-Bornes.

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Dharam Gokhool; the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam; the Deputy Prime Minister, and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Paul Raymond Bérenger; gathered to celebrate the momentous event.

The High Commissioner of the Republic of India to Mauritius, Mr Anurag Srivastava and the dignitaries raised a toast on the occasion. The spouse of the Prime Minister, Mrs Veena Ramgoolam, members of the diplomatic corps and several eminent personalities were also present.

In his address the Indian High Commissioner stated that celebrating India's 79th Independence Day in Mauritius is truly special, for India's principles that inspired its struggle for freedom, resonate in Mauritius. He recalled that as India obtained its independence in 1947, Mauritius was among the few countries that celebrated alongside.

Mr Anurag Srivastava underlined that India's Independence Day is a reaffirmation of its heartfelt values as one of the world's largest democracies. "We are today at the cusp of a historic transition that can make opportunities and prosperity a reality for billions of people", he said.

He moreover emphasised that India shares the same vision of progress and prosperity with its friends and partners, including sharing the Indian Prime Minister's aspiration of wishing for the world what India dreams for itself.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance External Relations Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elaborating on the longstanding special Mauritius-India relations, the High Commissioner highlighted that following the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in March 2025, the bilateral partnership has been elevated to an enhanced strategic partnership. "In line with the enhanced strategic partnership, India is proud to be partnering with Mauritius in various sectors, namely maritime security, capacity building, education, science and technology and healthcare", he added.

He listed out the panoply of India-assisted projects recently delivered, which he qualified as the most visible demonstration of India's commitment to a people-centric relationship and green development partnership with Mauritius. These include 34 community development projects, two Area Health Centres, the setting up of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation and the handing over of a first batch of 10 electric buses.

Other projects in the pipeline include making digital payments between the two countries totally seamless for the benefit of both businesses and individuals; launching of the Mauritius-India satellite; the setting up of the new Mauritius Police Academy; and the replacement of water pipes.

In his concluding remark, High Commissioner Srivastava hailed the two Nations' people-to-people bonds as the foundation of their ties which, he emphasised, are now unbreakable. He besides pledged for the continued commitment of his Government to strengthen the two countries' relationship.