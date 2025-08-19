Mauritius: 3rd Edition of Jeux De L'ouest Launched in Bambous

The most effective way to curb the spread of drugs in Mauritius is by fostering greater participation in sports and hobbies, said the Acting Prime Minister, Mr Paul Raymond Bérenger, at the opening of the 3rd edition of Jeux De L'Ouest, held on Saturday 16 August 2025, at the Germain Comarmond Stadium in Bambous.

Organised by the District Council of Black River, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Jeux De L'Ouest unites the 13 villages of the western region under the theme 'Lwès ansam, nou donn nou best'. The event will run until 04 October 2025.

Present at the ceremony were the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Rajesh Anand Bhagwan; the Minister of National Infrastructure, Mr Govindranath Gunness; the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Darmarajen Nagalingum; the Minister of Local Government, Mr Ranjiv Woochit; the Junior Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Mr Gilles Fabrice David; the Junior Minister of Local Government, Mr Mohammad Fawzi Allymun; the Chairperson of the District Council of Black River, Mr Kemraz Ortoo; and other personalities.

In his address the Acting Prime Minister commended the District Council of Black River and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for reviving the Jeux De L'Ouest after a 19-year hiatus. He recalled Government's strong commitment to promoting sports in Mauritius, underlining that sporting activities must remain fair and ethical, upholding their true spirit.

Addressing young people, Mr Bérenger cautioned them against drugs, pointing out their destructive impact on families. He thus urged athletes to give their best during the Games and encouraged all youth to dedicate more time to constructive sporting activities, and promote sports as a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.

Minister Nagalingum, for his part, stated that initiatives such as the Jeux De L'Ouest and the recently relaunched Inter-College competition, which has been a success, reflect Government's commitment to making sports a national priority. He called on more young people to engage in sporting activities to support their personal development and reassured that the Jeux De L'Ouest, currently being held in the western region, will also be organised in the North, East, and South of Mauritius.

As for Minister Woochit, he pointed out that the event embodies a shared vision to promote unity, well-being, and sports within the community. He noted that such initiatives enhance young people's confidence and provide opportunities to develop their skills. According to him, the platform fosters community spirit, teamwork, and resilience, while encouraging active participation and social engagement. By combining sports with community values, the initiative nurtures both personal growth and collective cohesion, he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the other hand, Mr Ortoo expressed his gratitude to the Government for its strong support in organising the Jeux De L'Ouest, while acknowledging the challenges faced during its preparation. He stressed that hosting sports events across Mauritius requires proper and well-maintained sports infrastructure, stating that many facilities currently fall short and need upgrading. The successful organisation of the event was made possible through the full cooperation of staff and various stakeholders, and such collaboration is crucial for the smooth running of sports activities, he said.

The Jeux De L'Ouest features a diverse range of sports disciplines, including men's and veterans' football, five-a-side football for both men and women, cross-country, beach and indoor volleyball, mountain biking, athletics, pétanque, as well as traditional games.