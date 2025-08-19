Tanzania Top Group B With Perfect Record Into Knockout Stage

Tanzania were forced to settle for a goalless draw against the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, but the result was enough to see them finish top of Group B and qualify for the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024.

The Taifa Stars came into the contest already assured of a place in the last eight after three straight wins, and although they could not find a way past the resilient debutants, Hamad Suleiman's men finished with 10 points from four matches.

Madagascar, meanwhile, claimed the second qualifying spot after beating Burkina Faso 2-1 in the group's other decisive fixture played simultaneously, leaving Mauritania narrowly missing out on goal difference.

A frustrating night for Tanzania

Despite dominating possession and creating the better chances, Tanzania found themselves denied by both wayward finishing and inspired defending from CAR.

Feisal Salum, their creative heartbeat, saw multiple efforts sail narrowly off target, while substitute Iddy Nado missed from a promising free-kick late in the second half.

Goalkeeper Yakoub Suleiman was called into action to preserve the draw, making crucial saves from Dimitri Kogbeto in the closing stages as CAR threatened a dramatic winner.

It was the first time in the tournament that Tanzania failed to score, but the point was enough to cap off a commanding group campaign that saw them remain unbeaten, with five goals scored and only one conceded across four matches.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CAR bow out with pride

For Sebastien Ngato's CAR side, the stalemate represented a small but symbolic triumph. Having lost their first three matches, they avoided finishing empty-handed in their maiden CHAN appearance.

Ngato had urged his players before the match to "leave with dignity," and his team responded with defensive grit and flashes of attacking threat.

Though they finish bottom of the group with just one point, their battling display in Dar es Salaam earned applause from the crowd.

Madagascar edge Mauritania in dramatic finale

The drama of Group B unfolded not only in Tanzania's match but also in the simultaneous clash, where Madagascar edged Mauritania 2-1 to secure progression.

Both teams finished level on seven points, but Madagascar's superior goal difference (+2 compared to Mauritania's +1) ensured their passage.

Burkina Faso, who also harboured outside hopes, were eliminated after finishing fourth with three points, while CAR's single point left them bottom.

Quarter-final picture

With the group concluded, Tanzania march on as group winners and will now prepare for a potentially favourable quarter-final tie against one of the runners-up from another pool. Madagascar, on the other hand, will take confidence from their resilience and attacking spark as they return to the knockout rounds for the first time.

For Tanzania, coach Hamad Suleiman described topping the group as "writing history," pointing to the team's consistency as proof of their rising stature in African football.