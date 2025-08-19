Kenya/Zambia: Kenya Edge Zambia to Seal Top Spot in Group a At CHAN 2024

Kenya confirmed their dominance in Group A of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Zambia at a packed Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

Ryan Ogam's decisive strike midway through the second half ensured the Harambee Stars finished unbeaten at the summit of the group, while Zambia exited the competition without a single point.

With Morocco beating DR Congo 3-1 in the simultaneous fixture, both Kenya and Morocco progressed to the quarter-finals, leaving the Leopards stranded in third place.

Kenya will stay in Nairobi to play Madagascar in the quarter-final on Friday while Morocco travel to face Tanzania in the other last eight match.

Ogam delivers when it matters

The match was finely balanced until the 75th minute, when substitute Boniface Muchiri found space on the right and delivered a clever ball into the area.

Ogam controlled well before calmly slotting past Charles Kalumba in the Zambian goal to send the 27,000-strong Nairobi crowd into raptures.

The goal was a reward for Kenya's persistence after dominating possession and creating several openings that were either blocked or denied by Kalumba, who had an outstanding evening despite his side's defeat.

Kenya's authority under McCarthy

For Benni McCarthy's side, the result was about more than qualification. Already assured of a quarter-final place, Kenya entered the tie determined to underline their credentials as serious title contenders.

"When everybody said Group of Death, we would probably have had zero points after four games, but we found ourselves sitting on top of the mountain, and now we really want to enjoy that view on top of that mountain," McCarthy said before kick-off.

Kenya had already beaten Morocco and DR Congo earlier in the group, results that established them as the surprise package of the tournament.

Against Zambia, they showcased tactical maturity and resilience to secure a third victory in four matches, finishing with 10 points and just one goal conceded in the group stage.

Zambia's struggles continue

For Zambia, the campaign ended in disappointment. The Chipolopolo, once a feared force in African football, bowed out after four straight defeats. Yet coach Avram Grant insisted there were positives to take from the experience.

"Our aim is to win," Grant had said on the eve of the game. "Yes, this is our last game, unfortunately. But this tournament was very important for me and for all the staff. It's a new team, and we wanted to see who is available for the national team."

Despite showing flashes of quality, Zambia were unable to convert chances, with Kampamba himself and Prince Mumba both going close. Kenyan goalkeeper Faruk Shikhalo stood firm, making key saves at crucial moments.

Fans push Stars over the line

Kenya's players were quick to salute the support that carried them to victory. Defender Daniel Sakari stressed the importance of the fans' backing ahead of the game.

That support was evident in the closing stages, as Zambia pressed for an equaliser.

Shikhalo saved brilliantly from Kampamba late on, before Muchiri almost doubled the lead at the other end with a long-range strike that was tipped over.

Group A outcome

With Kenya's win and Morocco edging DR Congo, the Harambee Stars topped Group A with 10 points, Morocco followed closely with nine, while DR Congo's six were not enough to progress.

Angola finished fourth on four points, and Zambia exited bottom with none.

Kenya will now remain in Nairobi for their quarter-final to face Madagascar, giving them both momentum and home advantage.