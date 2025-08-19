Congo-Kinshasa/Morocco: Morocco Beat DR Congo to Book Quarter-Final Spot As Kenya Top Group a

Two-time champions Morocco sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 with a 3-1 victory over DR Congo at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

The result confirmed the Atlas Lions' progress alongside hosts Kenya, who defeated Zambia 1-0 in the other Group A fixture to finish top of the standings.

Group A Decider

Coming into the final day of group action, the stakes could not have been higher. Morocco and DR Congo, both two-time winners of CHAN, were tied on six points apiece, while Kenya held a slim advantage with seven points.

The equation was simple: Morocco needed a draw to advance, while DR Congo had to win to keep their hopes alive.

The Leopards began with urgency but fell behind after just eight minutes when Oussama Lamlaoui tapped home from close range following Youssef Belammari's cross.

It was the ideal start for the Atlas Lions, but the Congolese responded well. Their persistence paid off in the 43rd minute when Jephté Kitambala bundled in an equaliser from close range, ensuring the teams went into half-time level at 1-1.

Second-Half Drama

If the first half was about Congo's resilience, the second belonged to Morocco's composure. The turning point came in the 66th minute when Magloire Ntambwe fouled Khalid Baba inside the penalty area.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After a VAR check, Moroccan midfielder Mohamed Hrimat stepped up and dispatched the spot-kick into the top corner, restoring his side's lead.

With DR Congo forced to chase the game, gaps began to appear in their backline. In the 80th minute, Lamlaoui struck again, calmly finishing a cut-back from Youssef Mehri to make it 3-1.

Though Morocco briefly thought they had a fourth before VAR intervened to disallow a goal for offside, the damage was already done.

Despite several late substitutions and a spirited push, the Leopards could not find a way back. Their campaign ended in disappointment, while Morocco marched into the last eight with confidence.

Kenya Claim Top Spot

At the Moi International Sports Centre, hosts Kenya edged Zambia 1-0 courtesy of a resilient performance that preserved their unbeaten record in the group.

The Harambee Stars finished with 10 points, one ahead of Morocco's nine.

That meant Morocco advanced as runners-up, while DR Congo's six points were not enough to secure progression in such a competitive group.

Angola, on four points, and winless Zambia completed the standings.

Quarter-Final Line-Up Beckons

Kenya and Morocco now shift focus to the knockout rounds, where the margin for error narrows further. For Morocco, the clinical finishing of Lamlaoui and the composure of Hrimat will be key weapons. For Kenya, their resolute defence and momentum as group leaders mark them as genuine contenders.

For DR Congo, however, the wait continues. Their quest for a third CHAN crown ends prematurely, a reminder of the ruthless nature of tournament football where fine margins decide fates.