Algeria Coach Warns of 'No Room for Error' Ahead of Niger Clash

For Algeria, the equation is simple: beat Niger or risk an early exit from the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024. Coach Madjid Bougherra has framed Monday's showdown in Nairobi as a defining moment for his side's campaign.

Currently second in Group C, the local Greens cannot afford a slip against Niger, who have already been eliminated.

A win would not only secure qualification but could also open the door to finishing top if results elsewhere favour them.

"Qualification will be decided"

Bougherra left no doubt about the stakes when he addressed the press on Sunday.

"Our next match is very important for us because it will determine our qualification for the next round," he said at the pre-match press conference.

"We hope to finish first in the group, but the main thing is to win. Uganda is in a favorable position."

Algeria's campaign has been a mixed bag so far. An opening win against South Africa showcased their potential, but a frustrating performance against Guinea raised questions about consistency.

Bougherra admitted he reminded his players of the standards required.

"We must not play like we did against Guinea," he explained. "If we repeat the same matches as against South Africa or Uganda, that's where we can go far, in sha Allah. Everyone knows what awaits us and what we must do to qualify."

Team spirit and efficiency under scrutiny

For Bougherra, the decisive factor remains collective determination.

"The match against Niger is decisive, but I believe in my players and their ability to win. The real strength of our team is team spirit. That's what will make the difference on the pitch," he stressed.

Still, he acknowledged one lingering concern--finishing chances. "The problem of converting opportunities still haunts us, it's the same difficulty we encountered during the last CHAN in Algeria. It's an aspect that requires daily work at the club, but we are making great efforts to improve at this level."

Keen not to dent the confidence of his strikers, he added: "We don't want to talk too much about the attackers so as not to plunge them into doubt. The important thing is that we score in every match."

Final preparations and key doubts

Training in Nairobi has been "serious and focused," according to the coach, who insisted his players are determined to honour the national jersey. But he admitted uncertainty remains over goalkeeper Akram Bouras.

"His starting role is not certain. He only resumed training yesterday. We will not take any risks, we want to prepare him in the best possible conditions," Bougherra revealed.

Looking beyond Niger

Although Niger sit bottom of the group with just one point, Bougherra has refused to underestimate them. For him, the ultimate goal is ensuring Algeria advances with momentum intact.

"Training has been very serious. The players are determined to deliver a performance worthy of the national jersey and the supporters. We must take advantage of every opportunity to make a difference," he said.

For the 42-year-old coach, this game is more than a group-stage assignment--it is a test of Algeria's resilience and ambition. Victory will extend their stay in Kenya and keep alive hopes of another deep run in CHAN football.