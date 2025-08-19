Morocco: Lamlioui - Morocco's Win Built On Team Spirit, Not Individuals

Oussama Lamlioui says the team spirit in the Morocco team is what has helped the Atlas Lions to progress to gthe knock-out stages of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024.

The midfielder emerged as Morocco's hero in Nairobi as his commanding midfield display earned him the TotalEnergies Man of the Match award in the 3-1 victory over DR Congo at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The result sealed Morocco's passage into the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024, alongside hosts Kenya, and ended the Leopards' hopes of progressing.

Difficult contest, collective response

Speaking after receiving his award, Lamlioui admitted the intensity of the encounter tested Morocco's resolve but praised the team's unity and ambition.

"For sure it was a difficult game out there today, but we had one ambition as a team to go out, win and secure a place in the quarter finals. I am delighted to be named man of the match but this was a collective team effort. From the word go we played as a team and we got the result," he said.

The midfielder's composure under pressure was pivotal as Morocco overcame Congo's stubborn resistance and capitalised on second-half openings to secure victory.

Eyes fixed on the next stage

While the personal recognition brought pride, Lamlioui stressed that Morocco's journey is far from complete, with bigger challenges ahead in the knockout stages.

"We are thankful and now all the focus is on the quarter final. Our ambition is to go match by match and find our way to the final," he added.

With Morocco improving game by game, Lamlioui's words reflected the confidence growing within the Atlas Lions' camp.

Their next test will be against the winner of Group C, with the midfielder determined to help his side take another step toward glory.